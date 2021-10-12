Sweet sixteen: Cricket's youngest ever century-maker

Amy Hunter has become the youngest batter to score an international century, playing for Ireland in their women's clash against Zimbabwe.

On her 16th birthday on Monday, Hunter struck an unbeaten 121 in Harare to become the youngest player, male or female, to score a hundred in international cricket.

The youngest male batter was Shahid Afridi who scored 102 against Sri Lanka aged 16 and 217 days in 1996, while the youngest woman previously was Mithali Raj with 114 not out against Ireland aged 16 and 205 days in 1999.

Hunter's 121 enabled Ireland, having been put into to bat, to make 3-312 from their 50 overs. Zimbabwe were restricted to 8-227 giving Ireland victory by 85 runs and the four-match series 3-1.

The teenager's runs came off 127 deliveries and included eight fours.

“It's unbelievable to be honest," Hunter said of her feat.

"At the moment I can't quite get my head around it. Initially I thought (the record) was just in Ireland and then when they said it was overall, it's just unbelievable.

"I didn't feel nervous. As I got in, I felt more and more comfortable and then obviously I was a bit nervous bringing up the 50, it was such a big milestone just to get there. And then to be honest I didn't even think about the hundred.

"Once it came along...I didn't know what to do, I didn't know if I should take my helmet off or not."

Hunter made her one-day international debut against Zimbabwe in the first game of the series on October 5, and before today had only amassed seven runs from three innings.

Her international debut came against Scotland at Belfast in May.

