Wong, Bouchier boost Ashes case with WBBL form

Maia Bouchier is using her unexpected Weber WBBL call-up to learn everything she can from Melbourne Stars teammate Meg Lanning.

Sydney Thunder fast bowler Issy Wong is using hers to take huge international wickets.

Come January, both English players could well be employing their newfound knowledge against Australia in the multi-format Ashes.

Bouchier made her international debut in September and is likely to be part of England's touring party for the Ashes early next year – and if not the main squad, certainly in the 'A' group that will accompany them.

Uncapped 19-year-old Wong, meanwhile, is not-so-quietly compiling a compelling resume that is sure to have attracted the attention of English selectors.

Both players' first WBBL opportunities came with England's biggest stars unavailable for the tournament due to a (now cancelled) tour of Pakistan.

Undeterred by a fortnight of hotel quarantine, Bouchier and Wong – and fellow English players Linsey Smith and Eve Jones – seized the chance to gain valuable experience in Australian conditions.

Right-armer Wong has collected seven wickets with an average of 31 and economy rate of 6.87, but the devil is in the detail, and the names of those she has removed make for a who's who of the Aussie top order.

All seven of her wickets have been international players; she has dismissed Beth Mooney (for 65 runs), Alyssa Healy (5 runs), bowled Ashleigh Gardner (first-ball duck), Lanning (six runs), Annabel Sutherland twice (for four and six runs) and Kiwi Rachel Priest (for a duck).

Wong insisted on Sunday that national selection was far from her mind, playing down her own performances and instead praising the pressure created by left-arm spinner Sam Bates.

"I'm lucky I get to bowl at those (international batters) in the powerplay, and I've probably got a bit lucky a few times," Wong told cricket.com.au on Sunday.

"It's been really nice to work with Sam Bates and Sammy-Jo Johnson in those powerplays … I've really enjoyed being part of this bowling attack and I think we're really starting to click as a unit.

"(National selection) is not something that's in my control, I just want to do my best job I can out on the park.

"It's been hard adjusting to a new competition, new roles and new teams but I've loved every second of it, I've loved the challenge of it.

"Coming out here was something I didn't expect at this point in my career, but I've really enjoyed it."

Wong's pace with the new ball has had Sydney Thunder fans excited, but it was her fireworks with the bat in their loss to the Adelaide Strikers last week that had the cricket world talking.

With the game all but lost, Wong smacked six sixes in a 17-ball 43.

For Bouchier, in a season that has seen the Stars win just four of 12 matches, the right-hander has a top score of 42 and is averaging 26.14.

"I've already learnt a lot, I've asked for advice from both Elyse Villani and Meg Lanning, and Erin Osborne too," Bouchier told cricket.com.au.

"The more experienced players have been incredible and really helpful.

"They want you to back yourself and be committed to everything you do, which is what I need to become confident in my skills and not bow down to pressure.

"It's been great to play against the international players and the Aussie girls as well, to learn about their bowlers and plans, and to talk to Meg about what my plans are, and what her plans are to different bowlers.

"Hopefully I can prove what I can do here … (the Ashes) is something I'm working towards."

Smith, 26, played the last of her nine T20Is matches for England in mid-2019, and has taken five wickets for the Stars, while Jones has hit 155 runs at 25 for the ladder-leading Renegades, including a season-best 62.

The 29-year-old has never played for England but has taken her game to another level since the introduction of professional domestic contracts last year.

She earned her spot in the WBBL off the back of a home summer that saw her outshine many internationally capped players to be named the PCA's Women's Player of the Year, scoring 808 runs across three different limited-overs competitions.

Bouchier was another beneficiary of the new domestic contracts, which saw 41 players awarded professional deals across the eight regional teams.

Previously, only those elite players contracted to England could rely on an income through cricket.

"(The contracts) have been really helpful because lots of the girls before struggled to support themselves," Bouchier said.

"For me I was in my last year of uni, so the fact we were able to use our coaches and other staff at flexible times, that was all very well set up for us.

"The contracts are pushing us in the right direction and hopefully those will increase as we move forward."