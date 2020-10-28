Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Weatherald takes time out for mental health reasons

South Australia opener and round one century-maker will exit the Sheffield Shield bubble in Adelaide

AAP

28 October 2020, 05:39 PM AEST

