Weatherald takes time out for mental health reasons

Opening batsman Jake Weatherald has withdrawn from South Australia's Marsh Sheffield Shield squad, citing mental health issues.

Weatherald, who struck a century in the opening Shield round, is taking indefinite leave from the Redbacks and departing the team's Adelaide hub.

He will miss, at the least, SA's next Shield game against Victoria starting on Friday.

QUICK SINGLE Aussie rugby rivals inspiring in-form Abbott

"We are supportive of Jake, who has made the tough but right decision to leave the hub and focus on life outside of cricket for a short period," Redbacks sports science and medicine manager John Porter said on Tuesday.

"We will be keeping in touch with him and providing every support to ensure he is available for selection as soon as possible."

Weatherald whacks unbeaten hundred on day two

The 25-year-old Weatherald made 105 and 36 in SA's opening game against Western Australia.

But after making four and 10 in the next fixture against Tasmania, Weatherald sought help from Redbacks medicos.

The left-handed batsman follows fellow Australian cricketers including Glenn Maxwell, Will Pucovski, Nic Maddinson and Moises Henriques to miss games in recent seasons to focus on their mental health.

"Hopefully he gets what he needs to make sure he's in a good space," Pucovski said. "I'm sure he will have a strong support network around him.

"The more people talking about it (mental health) means there's probably less people suffering.

"I think it's really good of him and hopefully he gets what he needs to get back on the park."

QUICK SINGLE Pucovski signs up with Stars for BBL debut

With state squads in hubs in Adelaide, and Australia's Test and short-format squads to spend time in Sydney-based hubs for their series against India, Cricket Australia has increased resources available to players.

Players and staff have access to a psychologist residing in the Shield hub, in addition to each state's medical team.

CA has also adopted daily monitoring of the mental wellness of players and staff.

If you or someone you know needs support, visit https://www.beyondblue.org.au/