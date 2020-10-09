Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Rock star helps Weatherald find 'the magic zone'

The South Australian opener discusses his new-look training regimen and refreshed mental approach to the game

Louis Cameron in Adelaide

9 October 2020, 07:49 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo