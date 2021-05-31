England v New Zealand Tests - Men's

England Test caps record next for Anderson

Veteran quick James Anderson says it is "mind-blowing" that he is on the verge of becoming England's joint record-holder for most Test caps

PA

31 May 2021, 12:51 PM AEST

