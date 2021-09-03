KFC BBL|11

Faulkner fires up as Hurricanes exit gets ugly

Tasmanian allrounder James Faulkner launches extraordinary attack on home town club and coach as acrimonious fall out from failed contract negotiations boils over

Dave Middleton

3 September 2021, 11:59 AM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo