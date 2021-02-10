'GOAT' Anderson's special over compared with Ashes classic

Ageless Anderson’s perfect over rips through India

James Anderson turned in one of the finest spells of his distinguished career to lead England to an unforgettable 227-run victory in the first Test against India in Chennai, then nonchalantly claimed his reverse-swing masterclass was nothing "out of the ordinary".

His captain, though, begged to differ.

"He's just the GOAT I reckon, leave it there," smiled Joe Root, repeating his 'Greatest of All Time' refrain from the last English summer. "He seems to get better all the time."

With England chasing nine fifth-day wickets to secure the series opener as well as a sixth-straight overseas Test victory, Anderson tore the heart from the Indian line-up in a five-over stint of three wickets for just six runs.

His first over of the day will go down as a stunning example of the art of swing, during which he sent the off-stump somersaulting twice in four balls to dismiss Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane.

Rahane was fortunate to survive an lbw shout a few seconds earlier and first-innings top-scorer Rishabh Pant was later beaten by an off-cutter from round the wicket, with the 38-year-old Anderson cycling through his considerable arsenal.

QUICK SINGLE England score crushing win over India in Chennai

Asked to place Anderson's first six balls in context, Root reached back to an old Ashes touchstone.

"I can't think of (a better over) in my time," he said. "It reminded me of Andrew Flintoff in 2005, the impact of that over to (Ricky) Ponting and (Justin) Langer. Big-game players stand up and do special things."

Root can also claim to have done special things as captain, levelling Michael Vaughan's national record of 26 Test wins as captain in four fewer games, but the skipper was happy to deflect the attention towards his fast-bowling teammate, who defied conventional logic around the role of seamers at the conclusion of matches in the subcontinent as he got a wearing ball to hoop in devastating fashion.

"His skill level keeps improving, his work-rate is as good as anyone's I've ever seen and his fitness levels are probably the best they've ever been," he said.

"He's a credit to English cricket. When you're under pressure and need something to happen, if you've got him in your armoury it's a very comfortable position to be in."

Anderson was typically modest in his own assessment.

"I didn't really do anything out of the ordinary from the plans we had," said the paceman, who has now taken 611 wickets in 158 Tests.

"I was just lucky really with a couple that hit the bare patches and a bit of reverse as well.

"So there was a bit of luck involved as well but I was happy with how it went.

"It's always nice to see the stumps cartwheeling out the ground. It doesn't happen very often at my age, so I'm really happy with it."