Siddle's legacy safe with 'little brother' Pattinson

Star paceman Pattinson issues ominous warning

There was an unmistakable, almost irresistible symmetry to James Pattinson firing up at the Melbourne Cricket Ground just hours after Peter Siddle announced he was standing down.

Despite prima facie differences in their public personas, the Victorian pair remain far more than merely fraternal fast bowlers and teammates at national, state and Premier Cricket level for more than a decade.

In revealing his plans to immediately step away from international availability and focus instead on his red and white-ball commitments in Australia and England, Siddle referred to Pattinson (more than five years his junior) as "like my younger brother".

That bond was formally forged in January 2008 when Pattinson, then aged 17, made his maiden first XI appearance alongside Siddle in a Premier Cricket match at Dandenong's home patch Shepley Oval in Melbourne's outer east, against the comparative blue-bloods from St Kilda.

The family feel was compounded when Siddle, who had made his first-class debut for Victoria three years earlier, shared the new-ball for Dandenong with Pattinson's older brother, Darren.

Young James was employed as first-change bowler in that 50-over game, won by St Kilda with three balls to spare, but as his career began to quickly blossom, Siddle was a constant presence at every ensuing milestone.

When the younger Pattinson – Darren would go on and play for England where he was born – debuted for Victoria's Sheffield Shield team at the WACA Ground in November 2008, Siddle was the familiar face in the visitors' rooms.

Three years later, the pair turned out together for the first of 14 Test matches they shared, and Pattinson was among the few trusted confidantes to learn in advance of Siddle's plans to call time on his international days that yielded 67 matches and 227 wickets in the Baggy Green Cap.

"I found out about a week ago," Pattinson told cricket.com.au today after he had helped bowl Australia to a thumping victory in the second Domain Test, just hours after Siddle had publicly revealed his news.

"It was a pretty emotional morning for him and myself.

"He's been like an older brother for me, he's been there for every debut I've had along the way and we've played a few Test matches together too.

"Congratulations to him on such an amazing career for Australia, he's done what a lot of people couldn't do and has made Australia really proud the way he's gone about his cricket.

"It's a sad day for him and a lot of his teammates as well, seeing him move on.”

But that sadness, which recognises Siddle's place as the 13th most successful Test bowler this nation has produced, was mitigated by the distinct feeling he wasn't so much exiting the fold as passing the baton.

As the Australia players discussed before they took to the field against New Zealand, and Pattinson got them rolling towards victory with a remarkable first two overs that yielded 3-5 as he knocked over the opposition's best three batters, the qualities that Siddle brought also reside within his "younger brother".

In the wake of today's win, Australia skipper Tim Paine – who attended the former Australia cricket academy with Siddle when they were teenagers – spoke of the attributes that made the ever-smiling 35-year-old from Victoria's Gippsland region a favourite among teammates and fans alike.

"He's one of the great team men that I've ever played with," Paine said today of Siddle, who plans to continue playing for Victoria, with Adelaide Strikers in the KFC Big Bash League and with county outfit Essex during the southern winter.

“I came through the academy with Sidds when we were youngsters and played some under-age cricket together and he hasn't changed one bit, except for the new teeth that he's got and he's lost the white necklace that he used to wear.

“But he still played the game in his last Test match (against England at The Oval last September) like he played in his first.

"He left everything out on the field, I just think he played the game of cricket the way it was meant to be played.

"We spoke about that to our boys this morning - about carrying on his legacy, about how much he loved playing for his country, how much it meant to him, how much his teammates meant to him.

“He was just a legend of a man to have in your cricket team."

While it was not a conscious move to anoint an individual to take over the role that Siddle has filled in teams and touring parties for the best part of a decade, Paine found himself reiterating that the qualities that characterised his most senior bowler could also be found in his least experienced.

Pattinson's widely documented battles with long-term injuries and the extraordinary paths he's traversed to get himself back on to the playing field, let alone bowling at full pace and skittling the world's best batters, means he remains a relative junior despite turning 30 next May.

Over the past eight years, he has played just 20 Test for 81 wickets (at 25.51), while at the same age that Pattinson is now Siddle had turned out in 53 Tests and taken 188 wickets (at 29.37).

So while Pattinson is no new boy to Test cricket, he is a relatively fresh face around the playing group and Paine sees in him the sort of inspiration and determination that he so admired in Siddle.

"His energy around our group is infectious," Paine said of Pattinson who finished with 3-35 from 12 hostile overs at the MCG today.

"He great to play with, he's an excellent team man and he leaves it all out on the field.

"He was awesome today in particular, but also bowled superbly in the first innings and built pressure with Pat (Cummins) at times.

"Then today, when it was his turn to step up, he provided the team with a spark as he does."

It's been Siddle's capacity to bring that "spark" that has partly prolonged his tenure in the Test team, in addition to the evolution of his bowling which now boasts greater variety while largely maintaining the air speed that had threatened to decline once he passed age 30.

As Paine noted, Siddle he was instrumental in rebuilding morale within the team after last year's events in South Africa and was added to touring parties to the UAE in 2018 and the Ashes this year as much for his influence as a leader as for his unquestioned bowling attributes.

Now that his "little brother" has completed another gruelling rehabilitation program and successfully returned to the Test game, Siddle feels the time is right to move on, with those vital responsibilities in safe hands,

Although he'll still be watching his not-so-little mate from the nearest vantage point, with keen interest and a broad grin.

"I've known Patto since he was eight years old and I've played a lot with him in club cricket, all the way up to Victoria and Australia," Siddle said today before leaving the MCG to prepare for a Strikers BBL match against Melbourne Renegades.

"To see him back out there after what he goes through is amazing, and it puts a big smile on my face watching him charge in.

"Those memories of playing alongside him … it's been pretty special to play with someone who's sort of like my younger brother, and to share those moments.

"We bowled together in England in that first Test (at Edgbaston this year), so we got to play together once more before I finished up.

"So there's plenty of special memories, and it was great to see a Victorian out there on Boxing Day."

And if the Siddle legacy endures as many foresee, for a few more Boxing Days to come.

