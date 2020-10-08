Coaching from quarantine: Gillespie ready for unique start

Jason Gillespie might be confined to quarters when the Marsh Sheffield Shield gets underway this weekend, but the new South Australia coach holds one distinct advantage over his five rivals who will be marshalling their troops from ringside.

Gillespie returned from the UK last Tuesday where he was in charge of Sussex throughout a truncated county season, and therefore holds direct knowledge born from lived experience as to the challenges players and support staff will endure in 'hub life'.

And while he does not underestimate the impact of the radically different ways in which cricket is organised on and off the field, he believes there are advantages to be gained from the strict COVID-19 protocols all teams will observe during the Shield's first four rounds in Adelaide.

The former Test fast bowler, who has overseen title success at county team Yorkshire and Adelaide Strikers in the KFC BBL since taking up coaching, sees pandemic buzz words such as 'adaptability' and 'nimbleness' as having relevance for professional athletes.

"I've seen first-hand what hub life is like and the slight changes," Gillespie said today from his hotel room in Adelaide where he is serving two weeks of 'hard' quarantine after returning from England.

"The thing I noticed in the UK that was really good, and I'm sure it will happen here in South Australia, is that players just adapt.

"Players find ways to get on with it.

'Yes, it's different to what everyone's used to but we're playing cricket and that's the exciting thing.

"There's some compromises and some adjustments to make but I don't see that as necessarily a bad thing because, as a coach, you want players that are adaptable to various situations that crop up on the cricket field.

"And if things are cropping up off the cricket field, with COVID and the like, adjustments obviously have to be made in adapting to the current situation."

Gillespie's medical internment means he won't get to see first-hand how quickly his charges embrace the new restrictions and regulations that will include strict ball-shining protocols and the provision for COVID substitutes in all Shield matches.

He is not scheduled to be released from quarantine until October 21, day three of the West End Redbacks second match of the initial four-game block (against Tasmania at Karen Rolton Oval).

But in addition to following the live stream of games (on cricket.com.au and the CA Live App as well as Kayo Sports) from his hotel room, Gillespie plans to conduct daily debriefs with SA's assistant coaches Luke Butterworth and Greg Blewett, and skipper Travis Head.

"Once the game starts, Travis is captain and will be in charge there and supported by Buttsy (Butterworth) and Blewy (Blewett)," Gillespie said.

"After each day's play I'll have conversations with (them) but I'll be observing and watching the lads go about their work.

"I enjoy watching cricket so there's no problem.

"My attitude is that it (quarantine) is out of my control so I'm not going to concern myself with it.

"(Then) it will come down to just getting to know everyone.

"I do know a couple of the lads from my involvement with the Adelaide Strikers over the years, but there are a number of guys who I haven't had much contact with.

"So I see my role for the first part (as getting) to know the players, the coaching staff and everyone involved and we'll go from there.

"I've got no set way of doing things in that regard, it's just saying hello and having those conversations and getting to know people."

Gillespie has already held conversations with Jake Lehmann, son of the coach's long-time SA teammate and former Australia men's team supremo Darren Lehmann, who was excluded from the Redbacks' initial 15-man squad for their opening game against Western Australia starting Saturday.

Jake Lehmann has captained SA in the Shield competition during the past two summers when Head was absent on Test duties, but struggled for form last season (65 runs at 10.83 from four matches) and didn't reach 40 in the Redbacks three internal trials held over recent weeks.

"We know Jake's a very good player and he's obviously disappointed to miss out on selection," Gillespie said.

"He's been given some honest feedback from James Pyke, chairman of selectors, and I'll be in touch with Jake.

"I spoke to him the other week when I was still in the UK, but he knows where he stands and that he's an important member of the squad."

Gillespie also confirmed swing bowler Daniel Worrall was likely to miss the first two matches of SA's Shield campaign with a "little calf niggle" even though he returned to bowling in the practice nets this week.

And he reaffirmed Test-capped seamer Joe Mennie, winner of the Neil Dansie Medal as SA's outstanding men's player in 2015-16 and 2017-18, won't be available for the first four rounds of the Shield season preceding the BBL due to personal reasons.

"Joe is with his family in the UK at the moment, and with the current situation he's sorting through some things and looking to organise flights back at the appropriate time," Gillespie said.

"He won't be with us for a little while, but we're fully supportive of Joe and look forward to welcoming him as soon as is practically possible."