England v West Indies Tests - Men's

Skippers question Broad axing as Holder matches Ambrose

Skipper the first West Indies bowler this century to reach the No.2 Test ranking as the fallout continues from the first Test

Martin Smith

15 July 2020, 11:11 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo