Qantas T20 Tour of NZ 2021

Kiwis T20s over Proteas Tests was right call: Richardson

Perth Scorchers speedster Jhye Richardson says while his Test dream is still very much alive, being selected for the T20 tour of New Zealand over a Test series in South Africa was the right decision

AAP

28 January 2021, 03:05 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo