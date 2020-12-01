No fear for Richardson as he approaches top speed

Fit-again paceman Jhye Richardson says he'll continue to put his body on the line despite the horror run of shoulder injuries he's suffered over the past 20 months.

Richardson's troubles started in March last year when he dislocated his right shoulder while diving in the field during an ODI clash with Pakistan.

The 24-year-old has undergone two shoulder surgeries since then, but he is nearing full fitness after returning to club ranks in recent weeks and bowling 10 overs a match.

Richardson says he isn't haunted by his past shoulder setbacks.

"I always get asked whether or not I'd dive like that again in the field given the shoulder injury, but it's what you do to play cricket," Richardson said.

"If you go into every game thinking you're going to get injured, you probably don't have the right mentality.

"I'm always going to put my body on the line for my team. It's what my team needs from me at that moment. I'd be happy to do it again if I have to."

Richardson impressed during his two Tests and 13 ODIs for Australia in the 2018-19 season and was on course to be part of Australia’s World Cup before the injury intervened.

The nippy right-hander would love to get back into the international set-up, but for now his focus is on enjoying cricket with Western Australia and the Perth Scorchers.

Richardson is still restricted in his throwing capabilities, but he feels his bowling pace is almost back to where it was before the original injury.

"I've got full faith in myself and what everyone is saying around me to be able to get back to full pace," Richardson said.

"I'd be extremely close, if not there already, so I'm raring to go for game one (of the KFC BBL season)."

Richardson will join a powerful Scorchers pace battery featuring the likes of Jason Behrendorff, AJ Tye, Joel Paris, Cameron Green (availability permitting), and Cameron Gannon.

Perth boast Jason Roy, Mitch Marsh, Colin Munro, Liam Livingstone, and Cameron Bancroft among a powerful batting line-up.

"We're looking to be the team to beat this year," Richardson said.