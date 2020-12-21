Vodafone Test Series v India

The brilliant shot that got Burns going again

Australia opener Joe Burns reflects on a significant shot in his vital half-century in the first Test in Adelaide as he rebounded from a form slump

Luke D'Anello

21 December 2020, 04:00 PM AEST

@LukeDAnello

