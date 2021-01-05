KFC BBL|10

Early net session the cure as Burns keeps the faith

Joe Burns reveals he maintained a deep belief in his game despite a lean run with the bat this summer

Adam Burnett at the Gabba

5 January 2021, 08:24 AM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo