Burns set for Bash boost after Test axing

Brisbane Heat captain Jimmy Peirson is hopeful a return to the KFC BBL franchise will provide a positive environment for Test outcast Joe Burns to rediscover his batting form.

Burns is set to link up with the Heat after being axed on Wednesday from Australia's squad for the third Vodafone Test against India in Sydney.

Just when Burns - who has made just two scores greater than 11 in 13 first-class innings this summer - will line up for the Heat remains unclear, but Peirson is eager to have the 31-year-old batsman back amongst friends.

"I'm going to catch up with Joe, see how he's going first and foremost. Very handy, very seasoned batsman," Peirson said.

"It'll be great to get him in amongst our group.

"It's probably the best thing for him, getting in and playing some Twenty20 cricket.

"Disappointing news to see him out of the Test team, he's such a fantastic player.

"He'll be back, bigger and stronger, and (I'm) looking forward to catching up with him."

English international Joe Denly finished his quarantine period on Wednesday and was in the team dugout for the loss to Hobart just a few hours later, with the Heat hoping he'll be available for the January 2 match against the Sydney Sixers in Brisbane.

Former South African Test quick Morne Morkel is also expected to be available in January once the Sydney northern beaches resident completes two weeks quarantine in northern NSW and recovers from an ankle injury.

The dramatic one-run loss to the Hurricanes at the Gabba leaves the Heat sixth on the BBL ladder with just one win from five matches this summer.

But Peirson remains hopeful Brisbane can make a late charge for the finals with Burns, Denly, Morkel and injured captain Chris Lynn all poised to come into the team during January.

"You put two, three games together in a row, and all of a sudden you're well and truly in the top five," he said.

"Once you start doing that the belief will build off that and we'll start to win games.

"We've got the the cavalry coming as well ... injuries coming on the mend through Chris Lynn, that sort of thing.

"The cavalry is coming in our batting order."