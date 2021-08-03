KFC BBL|11

Burns leaves Brisbane for new Big Bash beginning

Brisbane Heat stalwart Joe Burns moves south to join the Melbourne Stars on a three-year deal that ties him to the club until BBL|13

Dave Middleton

3 August 2021, 01:12 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

