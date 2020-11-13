Incumbent Burns with early edge on Pucovski: Langer

Australia head coach Justin Langer has hinted at an unchanged batting order for the opening Vodafone Test of the summer, with Joe Burns at this stage favoured to retain his place ahead of Victoria prodigy Will Pucovski.

With more than a month still remaining ahead of the first Test against India in Adelaide from December 17, Langer cautioned that "things can change" but the 105-Test veteran seemed to be falling on the side of Burns in what looms as the selectors' toughest call, particularly given the Queenslander's below-par start to the Marsh Sheffield Shield season of 57 runs at 11.40.

Speaking with the media on Friday, Langer cited Burns' outstanding partnership with David Warner at the top of the order (which has yielded 1,365 runs at 50.56) as having played a pivotal role in Australia's ascent to the top of the ICC Test rankings, while also calling out a long-held national team viewpoint.

"Will Pucovski is doing everything that's humanly possible to play that first Test, and that's something we have to weigh up; we should (also) never underestimate the job the guys have done to get us to where we are, and that philosophy and attitude has been a really strong part of the success of Australian cricket for a long time," Langer said.

"We went through a period where there was lots of ins and outs, and in my view, we should back the guys in there. That can change, but it's a pretty strong philosophy to stick to.

"Last time we played Test cricket, we loved the combination of Joe Burns and David Warner. They've got a real synergy, they work well together, so at this point I'd say that'll remain the same."

While Langer was at pains to point out that the selection panel did not view the opening Australia A versus India tour game (December 6-8) as a bat-off between the incumbent Burns and the in-form Pucovski, who has hit back-to-back double-centuries in his past two Marsh Sheffield Shield matches, he did concede Warner's likely partner would become more clear to those watching on following that game.

At that point, which is within a day of Australia's white-ball series against India concluding, the vast majority of Langer's 17-man Test squad will head from Sydney to Adelaide to begin preparation for the day-night Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener. Those who stay behind will then also play in the second tour game against an Indian XI.

"I'd say we'll take 15 to Adelaide and might leave a couple to play that second (tour game)," Langer added. "If they're just outside the 15, the best practice for them, particularly if it's a couple of young guys like Will and Cameron Green … to play India twice in lead-up games would be great for their experience and adding layers to their game, so that's how I think we'll manage it.

"It's always nice when you're going into a Test match for the players to know as far out as possible who's going to be playing.

"Things can change, but I'd say (the media) will have a better idea who's going to open in the first Test match after that first Australia A game."

Speaking Thursday, chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns said Warner's opinion would also be sought as part of the process in determining his opening partner.

"He (Warner) is a very senior player, he's very experienced," Hohns said.

"It's important he's comfortable as well – provided we are, of course – with the person he opens with.

"It goes a long way in forming an opening partnership ... we certainly do consult players on such issues."

India Tour of Australia 2020-21

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

Australia ODI & T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey , Pat Cummins (vc), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c) (first Test only), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.

India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan

Dettol ODI Series v India

First ODI: November 27, SCG, 2.40pm AEDT

Second ODI: November 29, SCG, 2.40pm AEDT

Third ODI: December 2, Manuka Oval, 2.40pm AEDT

Dettol T20 INTL Series v India

First T20: December 4, Manuka Oval, 7.10pm AEDT

Second T20: December 6, SCG, 7.10pm AEDT

Third T20: December 8, SCG, 7.10pm AEDT

Tour matches

Australia A v India A, December 6-8, Drummoyne Oval

Australia A v Indians, December 11-13, SCG (day-night)

Vodafone Test Series v India

First Test: December 17-21, Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (day-night)

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG, 10.30am AEDT

Third Test: January 7-11, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT

*The matches and travel remain subject to any relevant government restrictions or requirements.