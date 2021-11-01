Vodafone Men's Ashes

England emboldened by India's Gabba success, says Root

Australia's Brisbane stronghold is no more, believes England's Test captain ahead of next month's Ashes opener

AAP

1 November 2021, 03:36 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo