India v England Men's - Tests

England pair make big strides in latest ICC rankings

In-form batsman Joe Root continues his ascent while veteran Anderson again shows age is no barrier

Cricket Network

10 February 2021, 08:11 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo