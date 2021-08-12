The Paris Agreement: WA speedster switches clubs

Western Australia's left-arm quick Joel Paris has signed a two-year deal with the Hobart Hurricanes, ending an eight-year association with the Perth Scorchers in the KFC BBL.

After being restricted to just one game with the Scorchers last summer, Paris had been on the hunt for a new club that would offer him more opportunities to make an impact with the ball.

The 28-year-old's left-arm pace brings a point of difference to an international calibre attack led by Riley Meredith and Nathan Ellis, with Scott Boland also returning this summer.

Paris confounds Bulls in sizzling new-ball spell

Paris played just 17 BBL games for the Scorchers and appeared in two one-day internationals against India in early 2016, but has battled foot, shin and back injuries in his career. He enjoyed a welcome return to form in an injury-free summer last season and starred for Western Australia in one-day and first-class cricket.

He claimed a maiden first-class century and a five-wicket haul in the same Sheffield Shield match against Victoria in March and was the One-Day Cup's joint leading wicket taker with 10 scalps in three games at 13.30 and an economy of 4.89.

But with a packed pace arsenal at the Scorchers featuring Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson and Andrew Tye, Paris was on the fringe of the playing XI.

QUICK SINGLE Cult hero joins new club in BBL|11 shock

And with no conflicting white-ball international series for Australia during BBL|11, that plight was unlikely to change this summer.

"In the past season, I've felt that both my body and my cricket has been heading in the right direction again," he said.

"I really enjoyed the responsibility and opportunity I got in the one-day competition last year, and I'm hoping I can contribute in the same way to the Hurricanes."

The Scorchers have already moved to offset the loss of Paris with the recruitment of Lance Morris from the Melbourne Stars, a young rising home-grown quick.

They have also added leg-spinner Peter Hatzoglou, last summer's BBL break-out star with the Melbourne Renegades, who replaces Fawad Ahmed.

"Joel has been a valued contributor and teammate during his time with the Perth Scorchers," said Scorchers GM of High Performance, Kade Harvey.

"We thank him for his efforts over the past eight seasons and wish him well for his future."

Hobart, who have yet to come to terms with James Faulkner, are hoping Paris will become the latest talent they've taken from the fringe back to the spotlight.

Jofra Archer was pushed into the international spotlight by his stint with the club in BBL|07, while Tim David, another recruit from WA, is forging a reputation as a powerful and in-demand T20 player.

QUICK SINGLE Faulkner ponders his options as BBL embargo remains

Paris is the second signing this week for the Hurricanes, after Caleb Jewell was also contracted for this summer.

After playing 11 games in BBL|09, Jewell did not feature for the Hurricanes last summer after being added to the squad as a replacement player. He dominated in club cricket for North Hobart then made 140 on his recall to the Shield team and had an excellent Marsh Cup campaign, hitting 171 runs at 42.75.

Hobart Hurricanes BBL|11 squad (so far): Scott Boland, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Peter Handscomb, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Joel Paris, Wil Parker, D'Arcy Short, Matthew Wade (c), Mac Wright.