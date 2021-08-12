KFC BBL|11

The Paris Agreement: WA speedster switches clubs

In search of more opportunities and a spot as a front-line quick in the BBL, left-arm quick Joel Paris has joined the Hobart Hurricanes

Dave Middleton

12 August 2021, 11:00 AM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

