Vodafone Men's Ashes

Ashes blow for England with Archer sidelined until 2022

Jofra Archer to miss the T20 World Cup and the Ashes after a recurrence of a stress fracture in his right elbow

cricket.com.au

5 August 2021, 09:15 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo