England v West Indies Tests - Men's

ECB punish Archer after bio-security breach

Fast bowler was ruled out of the second Test in Manchester but has been cleared of contracting COVID-19

Sam Ferris

18 July 2020, 10:04 PM AEST

@samuelfez

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo