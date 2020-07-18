ECB punish Archer after bio-security breach

Fast bowler Jofra Archer has been fined and received an official written warning for breaching bio-security measures but will be available for the third Test at Old Trafford if he continues to test negative for the coronavirus.

While the England and Wales Cricket Board said Archer had been fined an undisclosed amount, several media reports from the UK suggest the 25-year-old has been fined the equivalent of one match fee.

The right-armer has not been suspended from the third Test, starting July 24, but needs to successfully pass two more COVID-19 tests to be available for selection.

Archer was ruled out of the second Test after he visited his home in Hove on the drive from Southampton to Manchester between the first two Tests against the West Indies.

It was at his home where he came in contact with another person, immediately breaching the strict bio-security protocols established for the series.

An "extremely sorry" Archer apologised for his behaviour and was sentenced to five days of self-isolation while his teammates carried on with the Test series.

"I am extremely sorry for what I have done," Archer said in a statement.

"I have put, not only myself, but the whole team and management in danger. I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologise to everyone in the bio-secure bubble.

"It deeply pains me to be missing the Test match, especially with the series poised. I feel like I have let both teams down, and again I am sorry."

Archer was part of a disciplinary hearing held on Friday night, joined by England's director of cricket Ashley Giles, his agent and a representative from the Professional Cricketers' Association.

The sentence was handed down on Saturday as rain delayed the start of day three of the second Test, with England in firm control and aiming to level the series after going down by four wickets in Southampton.

Speaking after Archer breached bio-security protocols, Giles said he hopes Archer learns from his error.

"This could have been a disaster. A small act, the ripple effect this could have had through the whole summer, could have cost us tens of millions of pounds," Giles said.

"Hopefully we can look back on it and Jofra can learn from it.

"But the potential knock-on effect I don't think he could have totally understood.

"We made it clear what we expected and of what the protocols mean but maybe he did not quite understand what the consequences could be.

"We know Jofra went home and, look, it's not great. Under normal circumstances the act of going to your house in between matches is absolutely normal and acceptable.

"But clearly there's a lot of work, a lot of money gone into setting up this bio-secure environment.

"With the help of the Government and the opposition as well, this series was set up under these protocols and we have to abide by them.

"Jofra was fully aware of what the circumstances were."

Archer is set to rejoin the England squad on July 21 should he pass the remaining two COVID-19 tests.