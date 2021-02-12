Injured Archer ruled out as England offer hope to Hales

Jofra Archer will miss England's second Test against India after picking up an elbow injury.

Archer played his part in the tourists' famous victory in the series opener in Chennai but has been ruled out of the follow-up at the same ground, which starts on Saturday.

The 25-year-old fast bowler reported pain in his right arm during the match and, although that did not stop him sending down a fiery spell as the team pressed for the win on day five, he has since been given an injection and advised to rest.

Archer, who did not take part in training on Thursday, previously had elbow problems during last winter's tour of South Africa though medical staff believe the issues are unrelated and expect him to be fit for the third Test in Ahmedabad.

In the short-term, it leaves a headache for selectors with England having to choose who replaces Archer in the team.

Recalling Stuart Broad and his 517 Test wickets is the most obvious move.

Broad had seemed likely to come in for record wicket-taker James Anderson regardless but captain Joe Root and head coach Chris Silverwood could now opt to pair the experienced duo rather than rotate them.

Ageless Anderson’s perfect over rips through India

After Anderson's exceptional display of reverse swing in the closing stages of the previous match, that would surely be a tempting option, though Chris Woakes and Olly Stone are also waiting in the wings.

Stone is the closest to a like-for-like option, given his ability to top 90mph and if England decide they want one bowler capable of express speed on the pitch, he could get the nod.

Mark Wood is perhaps the consistently fastest England bowler, but he is currently in transit from England having been granted a rest period covering the first two games of the series.

QUICK SINGLE Full list of 35 Australians at the 2021 IPL auction

The setback is the second to hit the England camp since they arrived in India after Zak Crawley slipped on a marble floor and damaged his wrist ahead of the first Test.

He is once again set to miss out but has made an initial return to the nets.

Meanwhile, England outcast Alex Hales could be offered an olive branch by the national side after national selector Ed Smith signalled a softening in approach to the star Sydney Thunder batsman.

Hales has not played for his country since being ejected from the squad on the eve of the 2019 World Cup, with captain Eoin Morgan saying the 32-year-old had lost the trust of his teammates following a failed drug test.

There has been no thawing in relations in the intervening period but, although Hales was once again overlooked for the 16-strong group that will take on India in five Twenty20s in Ahmedabad next month, there was a suggestion from Smith that things could soon change.

Hales storm! Every six from a record-breaking season

Asked directly about Hales, Smith said: "It's coming up for two years. In the English summer we'll look at inviting some people to training in the run-up to series as we look to extend and expand our squad and the relationships within.

"We're always looking at ways to consider getting players who aren't currently in the actual squad to come along to training days, perhaps in the run-up to a series.

"We're very aware of everything players do in franchise cricket around the world and I think that is something we will discuss and look at moving forward, with what's best for England cricket."

Smith has named a full-strength squad for the five-match series in Ahmedabad, with Ben Stokes, Archer, Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow all included.

There's also a recall for Liam Livingstone following his own productive KFC BBL season with the Perth Scorchers, but James Vince must wait for another chance despite finishing second in the BBL's run scoring charts.

Joe Root, who has been in irrepressible form against the red ball in 2021, piling up two double centuries in three Tests and 644 runs in all, has again been left out.

But the combined factors of England's limited-overs depth and Root's own need for a break mean he remains on the outside.

"We're seeing that Joe is one of England's greatest ever cricketers - that's becoming clearer by the day and by the match," said Smith.

"He knows if he doesn't play in that T20 World Cup - and no decision has been made because he might come back in - it shows how strong a position English cricket is in."