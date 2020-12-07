KFC BBL|10

Marathon man Botha makes shock comeback for BBL|10

Former South Africa captain Johan Botha will suit up for the Hobart Hurricanes this summer to lend some experience to their spin stocks

Martin Smith

7 December 2020, 10:01 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo