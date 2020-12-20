Vodafone Test Series v India

Boxing Day Test medal to honour Indigenous pioneer

Player of the match in iconic Test will now be awarded the Johnny Mullagh Medal in tribute to leader of the 1868 Aboriginal tour to the UK

20 December 2020, 07:03 PM AEST

