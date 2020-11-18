Vodafone Test Series v India

Hazlewood: Players want Gabba back-up if Adelaide out

The Aussie quick still expecting to go to Adelaide for first Test despite coronavirus outbreak, but says if schedule is changed the series should start in Brisbane with a red-ball match

Cricket Network

18 November 2020, 06:52 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo