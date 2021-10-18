ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Hazlewood front runner for pace spots in Aussie squeeze

With slow and low spinning conditions expected in the UAE for the T20 World Cup, Josh Hazlewood's successful IPL stint has him edging ahead in Australia's pace arsenal

Martin Smith

18 October 2021, 05:27 PM AEST

