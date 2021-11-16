Vodafone Men's Ashes

Pace trio to take World Cup confidence into Ashes

Having been out of the T20 side for so long, Test star Josh Hazlewood is now also a World Cup winner in both white-ball formats

AAP

16 November 2021, 07:25 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo