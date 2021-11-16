Pace trio to take World Cup confidence into Ashes

Australia's Test quicks will enter the Ashes with new tricks and confidence emanating from a Twenty20 World Cup win after Josh Hazlewood proved yet again he is a white-ball wizard.

Hazlewood played a key role in delivering Australia their first T20 World Cup title, snaring 11 wickets at 15.9.

New Zealand spearhead Trent Boult was the only fast bowler to top Hazlewood on the tournament's list of wicket-takers.

Hazlewood was part of the preceding T20 World Cup, in 2016, then forced to wait almost four-and-a-half years for another chance to represent his country in the format.

The 30-year-old made up for lost time, bending his back on T20 tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh then quickly making his mark as Australia's Powerplay banker in the World Cup in the UAE.

Hazlewood said the IPL, staged on the eve of the World Cup at the same grounds, was a "huge" factor in his success.

The paceman wasn't part of the first phase of this year's IPL but jumped at the chance to return to the Chennai Super Kings, ultimately helping them win the title.

"I've learned a fair bit during the IPL with Chennai and the other bowlers around. They're all from different backgrounds," Hazlewood said.

"You just learn little things from people along the way and try and put them into practice."

Chairman of selectors George Bailey was full of praise for Hazlewood, who will quickly build up his bowling workload in the nets while quarantining on the Gold Coast ahead of the Ashes.

"He has really come of age. Probably always had the T20 skill set but we just hadn't seen him play a great deal of back-to-back T20s," Bailey said on SEN.

"It was fantastic."

Hazlewood noted last month he felt that T20 cricket can improve his Test bowling.

"There's certainly times within Test matches where your T20 bowling comes into play," he said.

"The more T20 you play, the more confident you're going to get in those change-ups."

Hazlewood's starring role came two-and-a-half years after being overlooked for the one-day World Cup in England, when selectors told him to focus on the Ashes after a stint on the sidelines.

On Monday, the right-armer insisted he wasn't motivated by missing out in 2019.

"It's years ago now, I've totally forgotten about it," Hazlewood said.

"With any white-ball cricket, the World Cup is the pinnacle.

"Just to be a part of this one has been great."

Vodafone Men's Ashes v England

Tour Matches

Nov 23-25: England v England Lions, Brisbane

Nov 30 – Dec 3: England v England Lions, Brisbane

Dec 1-3: Australian intra-squad match, Brisbane

Dec 9-12: Australia A v England Lions, Brisbane

Tests

First Test: December 8-12, The Gabba

Second Test: December 16-20, Adelaide Oval

Third Test: December 26-30, MCG

Fourth Test: January 5-9, SCG

Fifth Test: January 14-18, Perth Stadium