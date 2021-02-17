India v England Men's - Tests

Go England?! Hazlewood, Aussies doing the unthinkable

Australia are relying on results going their way in the India-England Test series in order to make the World Test Championship decider later this year

Sam Ferris

17 February 2021, 12:19 PM AEST

@samuelfez

