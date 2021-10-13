ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Aussie bolter eyes debut on World Cup stage

The only uncapped member of Australia's 15-man squad, Josh Inglis is hopeful of making his international debut in the UAE

AAP

13 October 2021, 09:23 PM AEST

