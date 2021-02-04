KFC BBL|10

Philippe crowned BBL|10 Player of the Tournament

Sydney Sixers wicketkeeper-batter Josh Philippe edges out Sydney Thunder import Alex Hales and Perth Scorchers quick Jhye Richardson to take out the BBL's top individual honour

Luke D'Anello

4 February 2021, 07:40 AM AEST

@LukeDAnello

