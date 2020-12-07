Vodafone Test Series v India

Injuries, tight schedule may force Test re-think

Justin Langer says some members of his Test squad may be a late inclusion for the day-night tour game against India as he grapples with injuries to several key players

AAP

7 December 2020, 07:15 AM AEST

