Jadeja subbed out in unusual circumstances

Langer, Boon in heated discussion after Jadeja subbed out

India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja has been subbed out of the first Dettol T20 International with concussion in unusual circumstances at Manuka Oval.

Jadeja was struck in the helmet off an inside edge by fast bowler Mitchell Starc on 34 in the 20th over but did not receive medical attention for the head knock and batted out the innings to post an unbeaten 44 from 23 deliveries.

However, the left-arm spinner was subbed out at the innings break and is being assessed by the India medical team. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has replaced Jadeja.

While Chahal for Jadeja is a like for like replacement (spinner for spinner), Jadeja suffered a hamstring injury while batting and was in doubt to bowl.

As the second innings was about to commence, ICC Match Referee David Boon, Australia coach Justin Langer and captain Aaron Finch were seen having a heated conversation in the player race.

While it is unclear what was being said, Langer left the conversation visibly annoyed, while Finch appeared to be smiling in disbelief.

India went into the match with only five fit bowling options, with allrounder Hardik Pandya still coming back from a back injury despite bowling in the second ODI in Sydney.

Jadeja's cameo lifted India to 7-161 having been sent into bat by Finch in the first of the three-match series that heads to Sydney for the final two contests.

More to come.

Dettol T20 INTL Series v India 2020

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey , Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, D'Arcy Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa

India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan

First T20: December 4, Manuka Oval, 7.10pm AEDT

Second T20: December 6, SCG, 7.10pm AEDT

Third T20: December 8, SCG, 7.10pm AEDT