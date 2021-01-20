Vodafone Test Series v India

Pant's heroics reminded me of Stokes: Langer

One and a half years after England's Ben Stokes shocked Australia in an epic run chase, Rishabh Pant produced a similar knock to snatch victory in Brisbane.

AAP

20 January 2021, 05:44 PM AEST

