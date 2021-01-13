Vodafone Test Series v India

Langer optimistic young gun will play in decider

Justin Langer says Australia will likely know by Wednesday night whether Will Pucovski will be cleared to play at the Gabba

AAP

13 January 2021, 12:28 PM AEST

