Richardson looking to infiltrate the Big Three

Kane Richardson looks set to benefit from an extended period of time alongside Australia's big three quicks, according to Australia captain Aaron Finch.

Richardson is one of four pace bowlers selected for the Qantas ODI Tour of India, alongside Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, with Finch expecting big things from his Melbourne Renegades teammates.

"For him to get the opportunity to play with Starc, Cummins and Hazlewood all in the squad is brilliant," Finch said.

"We haven't had all of them available for quite a while so it's exciting for them to be back all playing together."

Richardson has already taken 10 wickets in BBL|09 and despite the Renegades’ winless start to the season, Finch can’t fault the right-armer.

Richardson and Cummins at the 2019 World Cup // Getty

"Kane’s been in fantastic form for the Renegades and I think what he showed during the World Cup as well was outstanding," Finch said.

"He's taken his game to a new level and the older he's getting ... the (more) knowledge and experience he imparts on the youngsters which is really crucial."

Richardson featured in just two matches during last year's edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup, with a bag of 3-47 against Sri Lanka at The Oval his most recent one-day international outing.

The 29-year-old claimed the final spot in the 15-man squad that chased white-ball cricket's top prize ahead of Josh Hazlewood, with the two looking likely to vie for a spot alongside Cummins and Starc in Tuesday's series opener in Mumbai.

It was a similar scenario at the World Cup when Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Jason Behrendorff were all given a chance alongside the star duo of Cummins and Starc.

That selection headache looms as interim head coach Andrew McDonald's first dilemma to address at the selection table. But with three matches in six days, it seems likely both Richardson and Hazlewood will get a chance at some stage.

"The way that the squad is balanced, three out of the four quicks will play, that’ll be a decision leading into the first game and as the tour wears on," McDonald said.

"It’s quick turnarounds so we might have some sore bodies depending on what happens."

Should Hazlewood get the nod, it would be his first ODI since November 2018.

Australia's first outing against India will be on January 14 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium before two matches in Rajkot and Bengaluru.

Australia Qantas ODI Tour of India 2020

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India squad: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami.

First ODI: January 14, Mumbai (D/N) (Fox & Kayo)

Second ODI: January 17, Rajkot (D/N) (Fox & Kayo)

Third ODI: January 19, Bengaluru (D/N) (Fox & Kayo)