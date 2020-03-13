Gillette ODI Series v New Zealand

Kane Richardson released from coronavirus quarantine

Fast bowler returns negative result to COVID-19 testing after he had reported symptoms on return from South Africa tour

Sam Ferris at the SCG

13 March 2020, 01:39 PM AEST

@samuelfez

