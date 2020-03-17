Gillette ODI Series v New Zealand

Kane Richardson details his coronavirus scare

Fast bowler initially thought doctor was joking about need to be tested, as Australian players await news about IPL season

Adam Burnett

17 March 2020, 04:32 PM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo