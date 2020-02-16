ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

Rolton warns of pressures of a home World Cup

Former Australia skipper and Hall of Famer has experienced a global event on home soil, and the outcome was not as she had envisaged

Andrew Ramsey

16 February 2020, 03:17 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo