KFC BBL|10

Windies young gun, Afghan spinner join BBL ranks

West Indies allrounder Keemo Paul and Afghan spinner Zahir Khan join the BBL; Hobart Hurricanes set to announce one more international on Thursday

Dave Middleton

18 November 2020, 10:00 AM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

