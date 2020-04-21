Roberts, CA mull 'creative' solutions for next summer

As Australian cricket copes with the impact of COVID-19, its leaders are looking ahead at how the 2020-21 season can be played

Andrew Ramsey

21 April 2020, 07:26 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo