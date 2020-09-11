Boost for the Bucketheads as KFC extends support

KFC has expanded its involvement in Australian cricket ahead of its 17th season, adding support for the Rebel WBBL and Australian women's national team to it's naming rights deal with the BBL.

A sponsor of the BBL since the tournament's inception as a franchise-based competition, the new deal means the rush at the gates from kids eager to secure 'bucketheads' will continue into the future.

CA's Executive General Manager Fan Engagement, Anthony Everard, said KFC's contribution to the BBL's success over the past nine seasons had been enormous.

"When the KFC BBL was launched into the market a decade ago, few could have imagined the instant and profound impact it would have on the summer of cricket," Everard said.

"Throughout that time, we've been exceptionally grateful to have the support of KFC, an iconic global brand whose energetic strategy perfectly aligns with the BBL and was a key component in the League's success.

"We're delighted that KFC have not only extended their naming rights partnership with the BBL, but also extended their support across the Rebel WBBL and women's national team, demonstrating the strength of cricket's position in the Australian summer."

CA's Head of Big Bash Leagues, Alistair Dobson, highlighted the strong connection between KFC and the BBL.

"The partnership between KFC and the BBL has been built on shared objectives of bringing fun to families across Australia, and together we've formed a winning combination over the past decade," Dobson said.

"Whether it be collecting a colourful Buckethead or attempting to catch a Bucketball free hit in the crowd, the fan-first initiatives developed alongside KFC form a crucial part of the BBL's identity."