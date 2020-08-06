Strikers secure South Africa young gun for WBBL|06

Adelaide Strikers have signed one of the game’s most exciting young talents with South Africa batter Laura Wolvaardt on board for the upcoming Rebel WBBL season.

The 21-year-old is the Strikers’ first new signing for WBBL|06 and joins New Zealand great and Adelaide captain Suzie Bates, who already held a multi-year deal, as one of two overseas players secured.

"We’re extremely pleased to have secured the signing of Laura who we think is an exceptional young talent and will fit into our group nicely," Strikers coach Luke Williams said.

"We were very impressed by her standout performances on the biggest stage of them all, the T20 World Cup, and we’re excited for what she will bring to the Strikers batting order, and her versatility in that order."

Wolvaardt’s arrival follows Wednesday’s news WBBL|05 player of the tournament Sophie Devine was departing Adelaide for the Perth Scorchers.

Named South Africa’s best player of 2019-20 last month, Wolvaardt has appeared in the Big Bash previously but struggled to make an impact in her most recent season at the Brisbane Heat in WBBL|04, averaging 9.57 in a team that took out the title.

She has made enormous strides in her T20 game since – progress she displayed in two stunning knocks during the World Cup.

Wolvaardt only had the chance to bat twice in the tournament but made the most of it as she embraced her new role as a finisher at No.5.

The right-hander smashed 53 not out against Pakistan before striking an unbeaten 41 from 27 deliveries against Australia in the semi-final at the SCG, a knock that fell just short of steering her side into their maiden final.

It was enough to claim a place in the official ICC Team of the Tournament, while the development of her power game has added another dimension to the technically brilliant Wolvaardt.

Also a gun fielder, she was named South Africa’s ODI player of the year for the first time when she was just 18 and averages 45.63 in the 50-over game.

"I am so excited to be joining the Strikers," Wolvaardt, who recently returned to training with the Proteas at a camp in Pretoria, said.

"They are an amazing cricket team and almost went all the way to win the tournament last year.

"I have been lucky enough to play at both the Adelaide Oval and the Karen Rolton Oval, and both are such beautiful cricket grounds and the city is wonderful too."

With Australian-contracted Megan Schutt and Tahlia McGrath also on their list, the Strikers have just one marquee spot left to fill as they look to go one better after finishing runners-up to the Brisbane Heat last season.

The sixth edition of the WBBL is due to kick off on October 17 and run until November 29.

While restrictions remain in place in Australia surrounding international travel and quarantine periods, both the Big Bash league and clubs have said they are committed to bringing in top talent from around the world for this edition of the tournament.

South Africa are due to travel to the United Kingdom next month to play England, and have a tentative engagement with India in October, dates for which are yet to be confirmed.

Strikers squad so far: Suzie Bates (NZ), Darcie Brown, Tahlia McGrath (Aus), Megan Schutt (Aus), Amanda-Jade Wellington, Laura Wolvaardt

WBBL|06 Marquees (so far)

Adelaide Strikers: Megan Schutt, Tahlia McGrath (both Aus), Suzie Bates (NZ), Laura Wolvaardt (SA)

Brisbane Heat: Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince (both Aus), Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr (both NZ)

Hobart Hurricanes: Nicola Carey, Tayla Vlaeminck (both Aus), Hayley Matthews (WI), Rachel Priest (NZ), Chloe Tryon (SA)

Melbourne Renegades: Lizelle Lee (SA), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham (both Aus)

Melbourne Stars: Meg Lanning, Annabel Sutherland (both Aus)

Perth Scorchers: Beth Mooney (Aus), Sophie Devine (NZ)

Sydney Sixers: Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner (all Aus), Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk (both SA)

Sydney Thunder: Rachael Haynes (Aus)