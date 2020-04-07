New Stars coach Poulton quits to head home

Just weeks after being unveiled as new coach of the Melbourne Stars, Leah Poulton has returned home to work with Cricket NSW

Andrew Ramsey

7 April 2020, 01:59 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

