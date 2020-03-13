Poulton named Melbourne Stars coach

The Melbourne Stars have recruited Cricket Australia high performance coach Leah Poulton as they embark on 'new chapter' of WBBL journey

Emily Collin

13 March 2020, 04:26 PM AEST

