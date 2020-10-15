Big-hitting Livingstone confirms Perth return

Liam Livingstone is set to wow again with his six-hitting exploits after extending his deal with the Perth Scorchers to return for BBL|10

Dave Middleton

15 October 2020, 11:30 AM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo