Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Pope sidelined as SA turn to new spinner

Redbacks blood youngster as the leg-spinner continues to work on his game after mixed start to the season

Andrew Ramsey at Adelaide Oval

6 March 2021, 02:57 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo