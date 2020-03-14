Ferguson isolated after reporting sore throat

Australia extend hold over New Zealand with emphatic win

New Zealand quick Lockie Ferguson has been placed into isolation after suffering a sore throat following Friday's one-day international against Australia.

Ferguson has undergone tests on the ailment following the 71-run loss, given his international travel from New Zealand in the past week.

It comes with the series played under the cloud of the coronavirus pandemic, with crowds banned from attending matches in a bid to limit its spread.

"In accordance with recommended health protocols, Lockie Ferguson has been placed in isolation at the team hotel for the next 24 hours after reporting a sore throat at the end of the first ODI," a New Zealand Cricket spokesman said.

"Once the test results are received and diagnosed, his return to the team can be determined."

Australian quick Kane Richardson missed the series opener at the SCG on Friday, after also suffering a mild sore throat.

The 29-year-old was also quarantined from his team sent for tests for coronavirus, but was cleared of the issue and returned to the ground late in the game.

It comes as the Indian Premier League was delayed from March 29 to April 15 due to the outbrea, while South Africa's remaining two ODIs in India were postponed.

The statement on the IPL by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) came hours after authorities in Delhi announced that they will not allow any sporting activity in the national capital due to the health crisis.

"The BCCI has decided to suspend IPL 2020 till 15 April 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (Covid-10) situation," the board said in a statement.

The BCCI said it was "taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience," it added.

India on Friday called off two remaining one-day internationals against South Africa because of the coronavirus pandemic, the cricket board said.

The first of the three-match ODI series in Dharamsala on Thursday was washed out without a ball being bowled.

The next game was scheduled for Lucknow on Sunday followed by the last one in Kolkata on Wednesday.

"Cricket South Africa will visit India at a later date to play three one-day internationals," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement, adding that a revised schedule would be worked out soon.

Gillette ODI Series v New Zealand

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson (SA series only), Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

First ODI: Australia win by 71 runs

Second ODI: March 15 at SCG. 10.30am AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Third ODI: March 20 at Blundstone Arena. 2.30pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo