Gillette ODI Series v New Zealand

Ferguson isolated after reporting sore throat

New Zealand fast bowler has undergone test for COVID-19 after playing the first ODI against Australia at the SCG

AAP

14 March 2020, 07:16 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo