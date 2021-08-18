WBBL|07

Brown completes Sydney relocation with Sixers move

On the comeback trail from a serious hamstring injury, Maitlan Brown has completed an off-season transformation by leaving the Melbourne Renegades after five seasons

Martin Smith

18 August 2021, 07:05 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo