Brown completes Sydney relocation with Sixers move

On the day she was recalled to the national squad to face India next month, fast bowler Maitlan Brown has completed her return to her home state by signing a three-year deal with the Sydney Sixers.

Brown, who was raised on the NSW mid-north coast, got her start playing for the ACT Meteors in 50-over cricket and then the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash.

But having moved from Canberra to the NSW Breakers in the winter, she's now joined the Sixers in the WBBL after five seasons in Melbourne.

The 24-year-old will help lead an exciting pace attack this season that will feature experienced allrounder Ellyse Perry as well as youngsters Lauren Cheatle, Hayley-Silver Holmes and Stella Campbell, the latter having also been a shock selection today in the squad to face India.

Having had her 2020-21 season cut short by a serious hamstring injury, Brown is eager to return to the park and said playing alongside Perry and Alyssa Healy at the Sixers was a key driver behind the move.

"New hamstring, new me, new team," she said.

"Definitely chatting to Ellyse and Midge (Healy) was a big influence.

"I'm really excited to be playing alongside those two, they have got so much experience and they'll add a lot to my game."

Brown is the club's second major off-season signing following the recruitment of former Australia top-order batter Nicole Bolton from the Perth Scorchers.

It's also been confirmed that South African star Marizanne Kapp will head west and join the Scorchers after six seasons with the Sixers.

Brown was selected in an Australian squad for the first time last year for the series against New Zealand in Brisbane and while she didn't make her debut, selectors clearly view her as a player of interest.

She was one of five frontline fast bowlers picked in the squad to face India alongside her namesake Darcie Brown, new Sixers teammate Campbell, Hannah Darlington and Tayla Vlaeminck.

The Sixers are one local and two overseas slots left to fill for WBBL|07, and have been linked to star India pair Shafali Verma and Radya Yadav, but their signings have not been confirmed by the club.

Current Sydney Sixers WBBL|07 squad: Ellyse Perry (c), Jade Allen, Maitlan Brown, Nicole Bolton, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Emma Hughes, Angela Reakes, Hayley Silver-Holmes