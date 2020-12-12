Vodafone Test Series v India

Harris called up to Aussie Test squad, Pucovski ruled out

Victoria opener Marcus Harris added to Justin Langer's injury-hit group ahead of next week's series opener against India with Will Pucovski joining David Warner on the sidelines in Adelaide

Sam Ferris

12 December 2020, 02:07 PM AEST

@samuelfez

